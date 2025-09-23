New features

- Added time and score leaderboards in the title screen.

- Added full ps4 and ps5 support. Now you can choose the right icons for those controllers.



Bugs

- Fixed getting stuck in level 7.

- Fixed not being able to chain a super flip with a norml and super dash, and viceversa.

- Fixed buggy green door in level 6.

- Fixed boss 1's segments not breaking after detaching from the boss.

- Fixed when using the super laser a regular shot doesn't come out.



Mechanical and level design changes

- Lowered health of relentless cube from 26 to 24 (the purple and green cube enemy).

- Now, metal boxes can destroy multiple enemies instead of only one.

- Now, enemies don't flash when hit unless you shoot them up-close; this is to make it more obvious that the player is dealing double damage.

- Layout changes to the tutorial level to better teach how the super dash and super flip work.

- Now, time doesn't run if you are in the teleporter.



Others

- Moved Discord button from the title screen to the main options.

- Removed "delete save file" button.

- Tweaks to several songs.

- Some typos were corrected in Both English and Spanish.

- Now, when you defeat a boss there's a new animation that plays when you grab the win orb (the item that makes the score screen show up).