New features
- Added time and score leaderboards in the title screen.
- Added full ps4 and ps5 support. Now you can choose the right icons for those controllers.
Bugs
- Fixed getting stuck in level 7.
- Fixed not being able to chain a super flip with a norml and super dash, and viceversa.
- Fixed buggy green door in level 6.
- Fixed boss 1's segments not breaking after detaching from the boss.
- Fixed when using the super laser a regular shot doesn't come out.
Mechanical and level design changes
- Lowered health of relentless cube from 26 to 24 (the purple and green cube enemy).
- Now, metal boxes can destroy multiple enemies instead of only one.
- Now, enemies don't flash when hit unless you shoot them up-close; this is to make it more obvious that the player is dealing double damage.
- Layout changes to the tutorial level to better teach how the super dash and super flip work.
- Now, time doesn't run if you are in the teleporter.
Others
- Moved Discord button from the title screen to the main options.
- Removed "delete save file" button.
- Tweaks to several songs.
- Some typos were corrected in Both English and Spanish.
- Now, when you defeat a boss there's a new animation that plays when you grab the win orb (the item that makes the score screen show up).
UPDATE V2.1.0
