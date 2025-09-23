Good afternoon Wardens! This update translates more of the codex and fixes some oversights in one of the final missions.



We are in the process of optimizing the game's physics processing and we're seeing some promising results internally! We still need to do a test run with the optimizations in place, but if everything works out, players on lower end PCs should see a performance boost in a future update.



Thank you again for your reports!





General:

- The Codex should now be fully translated to Japanese with the exception of the Grave Gunner's codex, whose description has just been added.

- For save files that were made before Prime Laplus' codex workaround was added, the game will now check for Highway of Dreams to be completed and automatically add it, which should make 100% completion possible on older saves that did not talk to Prime Laplus in the Funzone.



Town Square:

- Unplugged and covered the power outlets where the power washing takes place. (Fire safety is important!)



Despair:

- Additional scenery added to the boss arena.



Dark Nest:

- A higher resolution sprite of the tower has been drawn for the background during the last outdoor section.



Tower of Darkness:

- Fixed an issue where the gates in the first section of this level would break if the player died after collecting their notes but before touching a checkpoint.

- Fixed an issue where Baelz wouldn't appear if the player reset to a specific checkpoint at the end of the level.