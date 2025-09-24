 Skip to content
Major 24 September 2025 Build 20099006 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧What's New in V1.1:🔧

  • Added an Easy difficulty with an increased number of checkpoints.

  • Added a Hardcore difficulty with no checkpoints.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

Found a bug? Let us know on Discord:

https://discord.gg/GTJTewfJ8c


