🔧What's New in V1.1:🔧
Added an Easy difficulty with an increased number of checkpoints.
Added a Hardcore difficulty with no checkpoints.
Fixed minor bugs.
Found a bug? Let us know on Discord:
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
🔧What's New in V1.1:🔧
Added an Easy difficulty with an increased number of checkpoints.
Added a Hardcore difficulty with no checkpoints.
Fixed minor bugs.
Found a bug? Let us know on Discord:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update