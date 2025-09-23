Hello everyone,

I have reduced the price of Gemion Function to $7.99 and will stay this way for most (or maybe all) of its early access period. There are two main considerations when coming to this decision:

Listening to community feedback: There are several users who purchased the game who have shared their positive feedback in the Steam user reviews and in our community Discord server, which I deeply appreciate (and please see the next section in this post!). However, I have had feedback from others who felt the price was too steep for an early access title. So, I want to lower this barrier so Gemion Function can be more accessible to people and to be more easily played with their friends in the multiplayer game modes. Some personal circumstances: I am still committed to finishing the launch version of Gemion Function around Q2 2026 (with more characters, Gems, stages, Ranked matches+leaderboard, and other features). However, as the only dev, there may be occasional spans of a few days with me not being able to add new updates due to some personal matters in the next couple of months. I want to be transparent about this and ensure people can feel happy about trying the game out in its early stages at a reasonable price to them.

And to my early supporters, please send me a direct message on Twitter/X @NagooyenGames (or email at NagooyenGames@gmail.com) with proof of purchase of the previous price (and I will ask for other verifications) as I would like to offer you:

A Steam code for Gemion Function to give to a friend,

Adding your name and/or gamertag to an "Early Supporters" section of the in-game Credits,

Receiving the "Early Supporter" role in the official Discord server,

Up to five quotes of your choice to be added to the failure messages within the "Combo Trials" mode (but must be approved by me), and

A recommendation of your favorite special move or character archetype that you would like to be added into the game. No guarantees (as difficulties will vary), but I will give an honest shot at implementing the feature (or a variant of it) sometime in the future.

Thanks for reading, and I hope you can enjoy Gemion Function.

- Richard