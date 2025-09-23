Happy Fall Everyone!

We are one week away from our 1.0 release and our code gnomes are hard at work on polishing and wrapping up last-minute features for you our game-loving fans!

Today we have several bug fixes and one new feature! Fixes first...

Invulnerability was STILL interfering with other buffs sometimes. So that issue is now resolved. If you think its still broken please let us know.

Strange issue where the in-game UI wasn't working, but only in an executable build! Playing from the Unity editor worked fine. The issue came down to improper use of prefabs. Solved.

Ambient audio emitters, which are scattered throughout the dungeon, were stopping the lasers from the Omniscience buff?!?! They've been reprimanding and a demerit has gone into their record.

Now, the fun stuff...