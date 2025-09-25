 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20098826 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, 


Hotfix #77 (1.9.1) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes

  • Updated text of Veteran Penance “Fire Down Range” to more accurately reflect the criteria needing to be fulfilled.

  • Fixed an issue where mission images would disappear when swapping between difficulties in the Campaign Playlist.

  • Fixed an issue where mission tiles in the Mission Terminal could incorrectly display the “Event” tag while not possessing any event modifier.

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when opening the Mission Terminal.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur in the Meat Grinder when switching loadouts while having ability cooldown reducing effects active.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Penances screen while having completed tracked penances.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when looking at another player's Inventory while they disconnected from the game.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Inventory or switching between loadouts while having specific loadout items equipped.

  • Fixed an issue where the shooting and explosion sound effects for the Boltgun Mk III and Bolt Pistol Mk VI would play incorrectly for other players.

  • Fixed an issue where the 3D model appearance for the Bolt Pistol Mk VI could be inconsistent after equipping Commissary weapon skins.

  • Fixed an issue which could lead to client and server crashes during missions related to the “Smuggled Munitions” event.


We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team

Changed files in this update

