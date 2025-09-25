

Hotfix #77 (1.9.1) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

Updated text of Veteran Penance “Fire Down Range” to more accurately reflect the criteria needing to be fulfilled.

Fixed an issue where mission images would disappear when swapping between difficulties in the Campaign Playlist.

Fixed an issue where mission tiles in the Mission Terminal could incorrectly display the “Event” tag while not possessing any event modifier.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when opening the Mission Terminal.

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Meat Grinder when switching loadouts while having ability cooldown reducing effects active.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Penances screen while having completed tracked penances.

Fixed a crash that could occur when looking at another player's Inventory while they disconnected from the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the Inventory or switching between loadouts while having specific loadout items equipped.

Fixed an issue where the shooting and explosion sound effects for the Boltgun Mk III and Bolt Pistol Mk VI would play incorrectly for other players.

Fixed an issue where the 3D model appearance for the Bolt Pistol Mk VI could be inconsistent after equipping Commissary weapon skins.