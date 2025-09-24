Aircraft

F-15I Ra’am — a bug that caused the targeting pod to display in the X-ray has been fixed. ( Report ).

Boomerang (all variants) — cockpit lighting has been adjusted.

Ki-109 — a belt with a new 75 mm Type 1 APHE shell has been added with the release of the Tusk Force major update. Sources: TM 9-1985-5 Japanese Explosive Ordnance 2, pages 311, 331 and 332; 日本陸軍の火砲 高射砲.

Ki-100-2 — engine characteristics at different altitudes have been adjusted (the power distribution curve across altitudes has been smoothed). Wing polars have been recalculated. Handling has been improved for all control types. Sources: 陸軍航空本部『「ハ 33」62 型(「ハ一一二」二型)取扱法』1944 年 5 月 19 日; 日本機械工業五十年 1949.

Ground Vehicles

T-90M — auxiliary power unit module has been removed until the corresponding mechanics appear in the game. ( Report ).

Naval Vessels

A bug where player actions would desynchronize after turning on the torpedo sight, causing the player’s ship to jerk and the player to be kicked out of the session has been fixed.

Locations and Missions

[Front Line] Korsun, [Front Line] Kuban, [Front Line] Kursk, [Front Line] Ladoga, [Front Line] Mozdok — a bug where Fighter-class aircraft could not spawn in these missions (whereas Interceptor, Air Defense Fighter, and other classes still could) has been fixed.

Interface

A bug where radar target markers on aircraft could extend beyond the radar indicator has been fixed.

