Hi everyone!
Thanks in advance for signing up for our playtest, we hope you enjoy the game and please if you have any feedback feel free to share it with us.
Later this week we will drop another patch for the playtest and we hope you'll check that out too!
Once again thank you for playing.
-Julio & Raymundo
Playtest for HEMOHOUND is now open!
