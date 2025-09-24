 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20098632 Edited 25 September 2025 – 18:32:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all! Just a couple of fixes for you while we work on some things!

-Fixed issue where certain spells would be undone when dragged into play.

-Medals for previous events have been added in and will be passed out in the next couple days.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2400961
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2400962
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link