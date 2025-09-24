 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20098604 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:

🔹The Oktoberfest event has started.
🔹Sorting of similar items in the inventory has been restored.
🔹Character visibility has been increased.
🔹The vertical range of area-of-effect abilities has been limited.
🔹Respawning of humans and demons has been added within the castle siege zone on enemy faction territory.
🔹Deleted characters are no longer shown in the member list in the clans window.

Have a nice game!

