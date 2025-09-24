The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:🔹The Oktoberfest event has started.🔹Sorting of similar items in the inventory has been restored.🔹Character visibility has been increased.🔹The vertical range of area-of-effect abilities has been limited.🔹Respawning of humans and demons has been added within the castle siege zone on enemy faction territory.🔹Deleted characters are no longer shown in the member list in the clans window.Have a nice game!