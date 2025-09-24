24.09.2025 game update
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes were made to the game during maintenance today:
🔹The Oktoberfest event has started.
🔹Sorting of similar items in the inventory has been restored.
🔹Character visibility has been increased.
🔹The vertical range of area-of-effect abilities has been limited.
🔹Respawning of humans and demons has been added within the castle siege zone on enemy faction territory.
🔹Deleted characters are no longer shown in the member list in the clans window.
Have a nice game!
