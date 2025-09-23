Hey folks!



Last week we saw a lot of swarming behavior from the monsters, and it was grinding some gears. In service to preventing this, the AI now has its own objectives. The interactions the AI will perform are purely based on sight and sound. Early in the rounds, they won't mind you much. The longer you stick around, the more antagonizing they become.



Another quality-of-life update is some forgiveness on recovery. Particularly when the swarming was a problem but sometimes the recovery drop can drop players on traps which wasn't a well-received moment. Players now have approximately 1.5 seconds of invincibility when they recover from ragdoll.



New Additions:

- Each monster now builds a list of actors to visit throughout the rounds

- Monsters now have phases that step up the interactions with players

- AI arms go limp when they are running form Player Zombies

- Health per level can be 4 or 3



Bug Fixes:

- Map generation no longer allows for outer wall overlaps with pois

- Client Traps now replicate the color correctly

- Last avatar used now loads into the lobby and matches automatically

- Client health updates on buff and debuff

- Client is not injured when losing power-up

- Twitch Subscribe event and Follow events have been temporarily disabled restoring other Twitch events

- Polls are managed in the character to localize the poll results





Thank you so very much for following the development of Mythic Factor: Leaving the Labyrinth! <3