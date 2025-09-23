0.14.1.0



Additions:

- New relic! Handy Telescope. Every hero carrying one in a raid increases how often heroes will visit chest and resource tiles. Refined Glass and Metal.

- New cursed relic! Charred Key. Applies some shock to an enemy if they miss a hero holding one of these in a raid.



- New Furniture!

- Cabinet: An alternative to chests, better stats, but bigger, for less slots.

- Bench: A longer sofa, but with less comfyness rating and more beauty.

- Dining Table: A longer table, and with lower stats, but chairs improve stats more than the basic table.

- Bleachers: Another gymnasium furniture, also works as a table. (Not a chair though.)



Other Changes:

- The Fool's Gold relic now increases the loot at the end of raids. The old relic was designed to be used by more than one hero, but it didn't fit well.

- Some furniture has been tweaked slightly, in a lot of cases the colours were not correct, this was mostly on furniture pieces that had fabric rolls.

- Enemy drops now use the order reward drop table, which is up to date with updates.

- Added some missing attack animation effects.

- You are no longer forced to do the more in-depth hero info tutorial. (You could stop it early before, but I don't think people were.)



Balance:

- Cursed and glowing relics now have a much lower breaking rate, and break in small dungeons far less.

- It is now more common to receive the Static Hail and Toxin Gland, and less common to receive the Horn-of-Calling from opening the respective boss rewards. (The hail and gland didn't seem to ever drop, actually.)

- Non-crafting/training guild hall stats now impact the room's crafting/training score even more. (Comfyness wasn't being factored in at all, and now it slightly does.)

- Pharaoh Tensis now drops 3 items instead of 1.

- Increased the strength of the gardener set's effect.



Bug Fixes:

- Fixed an issue where the inventory had one less slot than it actually had. Again?

- Fixed some issues with the guide entries for last patch.

- Fixed the Fairy Ring's spore animation.

- Fixed a crash with raid orders.

- The raid filter for the graveyard dungeon now works properly.

- The Shark Tooth relic was actually increasing damage done to enemies with the gardener set flower effect instead of bleeding.