23 September 2025 Build 20098484 Edited 23 September 2025 – 21:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Plant Parents,

Play Plant Therapy: Park Place on Steam now.

A lot of you have been asking for larger spaces to decorate and Park Place DLC delivers!

  • With Plant Therapy: Park Place enjoy stunning Central Park views from three new, extra large apartments! Each apartment features two separate rooms that can have different wall treatments on them.

  • Attract magical birds to your apartments with our new Enchanted Birdbaths feature.

  • 12+ birdbath options available with over 15 different birds you can discover!

  • Includes 60+ new artworks including a variety of garden gnomes, patio furniture, wallpapers and more.

  • 5 new plants and new hanging pots.

  • 2 new paint packs.

Three extra long apartments with 2 separate rooms to decorate:

We hope you have fun with these new apartments!

XOXO// Jennevieve and Trevor and Randy

