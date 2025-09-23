Dear Plant Parents,

Play Plant Therapy: Park Place on Steam now.

A lot of you have been asking for larger spaces to decorate and Park Place DLC delivers!

With Plant Therapy: Park Place enjoy stunning Central Park views from three new, extra large apartments! Each apartment features two separate rooms that can have different wall treatments on them.

Attract magical birds to your apartments with our new Enchanted Birdbaths feature.

12+ birdbath options available with over 15 different birds you can discover!

Includes 60+ new artworks including a variety of garden gnomes, patio furniture, wallpapers and more.

5 new plants and new hanging pots.

2 new paint packs.

Three extra long apartments with 2 separate rooms to decorate:

We hope you have fun with these new apartments!

XOXO// Jennevieve and Trevor and Randy