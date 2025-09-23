 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20098455 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixing even more achievements.

  • Chain reaction

  • Fast

  • Faster

  • Velocity Noodle

  • Beating side objectives for each act + all of them

Patch 1.0.1 - Gamepad adjustments and fixes

This first patch focuses on addressing urgent bugs and making the first improvements to gamepad support.

QoL

  • Added a 0.2 sec shoot buffer when ReWire time runs out, so you don’t accidentally fire when hacking ends.

  • You can now cancel wires with a single press of the scoreToggle button (default Q / X / Square), instead of holding down shoot.

Gamepad

I've made some adjustments to improve gamepad controls. It’s still not perfect, but this should be a solid start:

  • Bigger selection area for targeting hackable objects, plus a new HUD element to visualize it.

  • Added a small stick release buffer before the cursor auto-magnetizes to the closest hackable object. This should feel smoother and less like you’re “fighting” the controls.

  • Magnetizing is now faster, letting you move roughly where you want and then release for precision.

  • Pressing R3/RS (right stick down) cycles between hackable objects on-screen, starting with the closest to your cursor. (Note: this ignores Line of Sight.)

Score Mode

  • Added a notification in level select to highlight Score Mode, which many players missed. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s fun, give it a go! :)

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Act 1 Boss: reduced maximum simultaneous ads to 2 (previously 3–4 in some situations).

  • Added new spawn points to spread enemies out more evenly.

Side Objectives & Achievements

I've fixed several broken side objectives and achievements. Some may require redoing to unlock properly:

  • Hot-Wire: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.

  • Escape the Club – Don’t Blow Barrels: removed a barrel that could be destroyed by a bike.

  • Maximum Pain – Save the Barrels: now unlocks correctly.

  • Office Place: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.

  • The Stairs – Pistol Only: burst pistol now counts correctly.

  • Wired To Death achievement now unlocks correctly.

Bug Fixes

  • Music transitions made more consistent (less chance of dropping to silence).

  • Squishing enemies with containers should now behave more consistently.

  • LoS overlay on enemies now works for spawned enemies.

  • Fixed a memory leak when loading checkpoints (caused by bullet trails without bullets), most noticeable on Maximum Pain checkpoint 2.

As always, please keep sending feedback — it helps a lot! /Shotgun Anaconda

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2995101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2995102
  • Loading history…
