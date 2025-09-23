Fixing even more achievements.





Patch 1.0.1 - Gamepad adjustments and fixes

This first patch focuses on addressing urgent bugs and making the first improvements to gamepad support.

QoL

Added a 0.2 sec shoot buffer when ReWire time runs out, so you don’t accidentally fire when hacking ends.

You can now cancel wires with a single press of the scoreToggle button (default Q / X / Square), instead of holding down shoot.

Gamepad

I've made some adjustments to improve gamepad controls. It’s still not perfect, but this should be a solid start:

Bigger selection area for targeting hackable objects, plus a new HUD element to visualize it.

Added a small stick release buffer before the cursor auto-magnetizes to the closest hackable object. This should feel smoother and less like you’re “fighting” the controls.

Magnetizing is now faster, letting you move roughly where you want and then release for precision.

Pressing R3/RS (right stick down) cycles between hackable objects on-screen, starting with the closest to your cursor. (Note: this ignores Line of Sight.)

Score Mode

Added a notification in level select to highlight Score Mode, which many players missed. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s fun, give it a go! :)

Gameplay Adjustments

Act 1 Boss: reduced maximum simultaneous ads to 2 (previously 3–4 in some situations).

Added new spawn points to spread enemies out more evenly.

Side Objectives & Achievements

I've fixed several broken side objectives and achievements. Some may require redoing to unlock properly:

Hot-Wire: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.

Escape the Club – Don’t Blow Barrels: removed a barrel that could be destroyed by a bike.

Maximum Pain – Save the Barrels: now unlocks correctly.

Office Place: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.

The Stairs – Pistol Only: burst pistol now counts correctly.

Wired To Death achievement now unlocks correctly.

Bug Fixes

Music transitions made more consistent (less chance of dropping to silence).

Squishing enemies with containers should now behave more consistently.

LoS overlay on enemies now works for spawned enemies.

Fixed a memory leak when loading checkpoints (caused by bullet trails without bullets), most noticeable on Maximum Pain checkpoint 2.

As always, please keep sending feedback — it helps a lot! /Shotgun Anaconda