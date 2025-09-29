 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20098431 Edited 29 September 2025 – 22:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • added 4 new levels for aphotic level set
  • added text chat
  • added jump input buffer to make air to ground jumping more forgiving
  • consolidated single and prix into one game mode
  • added 1 hat and 1 skin for aphotic
  • added wall running
  • added super jump, super sprint, frenzy blast powerups
  • improved level selection ui
  • general fixes and improvements

