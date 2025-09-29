- added 4 new levels for aphotic level set
- added text chat
- added jump input buffer to make air to ground jumping more forgiving
- consolidated single and prix into one game mode
- added 1 hat and 1 skin for aphotic
- added wall running
- added super jump, super sprint, frenzy blast powerups
- improved level selection ui
- general fixes and improvements
Update Notes for version 1.1
