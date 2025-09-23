⭐ Fields of Mistria patch v0.14.2 is here! This smaller update focuses on implementing various QoL improvements and fixes based on player feedback. As always, thank you to everyone who provides feedback and reports bugs to us!

We are aware that a small number of players are experiencing silent crashes (crashes that do not display a crash report message). In order to help us address these crashes, we ask that players use this form to provide additional details.

Patch notes will feature a 🌼 emoji whenever the change is based on community feedback and bug reporting!

0.14.2 Patch Notes:

[Highlights]

🌼 Trees and farm buildings now become translucent when the player walks behind them.

🌼 Crafting UIs now have a MAX button, allowing players to easily craft the maximum possible amount of items (now up to 999).

🌼 Bug spawn rates have been adjusted and improved across the game for balancing.

🌼 Players can now buy bundles of wood and stone from the Carpenter’s Shop. Bundles are available in stacks of 20 and 100.

🌼Experience gained from Woodcrafting, Combat, and Fishing has been adjusted and improved for balancing. Note: Updating to 0.14.2 will adjust your skill levels upward to reflect new skill progression.

[New Features]

✨ QOL

🌼 The Inn now sells Salt and Pepper Shakers.

🌼 New Storage UI icons have been added: Vegetable, fruit, flower, insect, monster, and seashell.

Players now have the ability to disable High-Res Screen Buffer and Smooth Camera Tracking in the Display Settings menu. Note: Disabling these settings may improve performance at the expense of smoother gameplay visuals.

🎨 Art

New cosmetics have been added to Wheedle’s Stall: The Court Set, Dancer Set, and Rogue Set.

A new furniture item has been added to Wheedle’s Stall: Animated Bird Fountain.

New furniture and cosmetic item drops have been added to Mist Spots.

💛 NPCs

Additional NPC dialogue has been added to the game.

[Updates]

🎮 Gameplay

🌼 Legendary insects are no longer restricted to being found at certain times of day.

🌼 Adjusted bug spawn rates in the Upper Mines biome to match other Mines biomes.

🌼 The Summon Rain spell now petrifies Lava Cats.

🌼 Animals can now eat and be hand-fed Wheat.

🌼Mine’s fish now count towards the Crown Request for Fish.

✨ QOL

🌼 Reading a letter with items attached now automatically acquires the item even if the player exits without hitting the “Take Items” button. Note: all unclaimed items from previously read letters will be dropped to the ground in front of the mailbox upon updating to 0.14.2.

🌼 Crafting large quantities of items now drops them in stacks instead of individually.

🌼 Essence Stone tooltips now display charge time information visually.

When returning to the “Your Animals” side of the Animal Daycare menu, the previous cursor position is now restored rather than defaulting to the top of the animal list.

The description for the perk Deliberate Debris has been updated.

The description for the perk Mist Sight has been updated

🌼 Date cutscenes are now skippable.

Various optimizations have been made for the user interface graphics.

🎨 Art

The Inn candles are now lit.

The colors of Blackberry and Wintergreen bushes in Fall have been adjusted.

Misc. UI icon edits have been made.

💛 NPCs

Romanceable NPCs now wear their beach outfit on the Beach Dates in Summer.

The Harvest Festival Dance is now a romantic Date, complete with a new Photo Card.

🌼 Wheedle now sells the Deluxe Pink Storage Chest.

🌼Certain NPC dialogues have had their conditions updated to better account for things like player progress and heart level.

[Bug Fixes]

🎮 Gameplay

🌼 Perfect Emerald and Perfect Diamond are now dropping at the intended rate.

🌼 The Magic Plant Crop Sign is now unlocked for players who had unlocked the Spring Crop Sign Set before the item was added to the game.

🌼 Multiple legendary fish can no longer be obtained by triggering the Lucky Haul perk.

🌼 The Repair the General Store quest requirement has been fixed to require 5 Iron Ingots as intended.

🌼 Storage Chest’s “Locked” icon no longer resets when closing the UI.

🌼 Essence Bat attacks now pause when the game is paused.

🌼 The Crown Request for Golden Ingredients now accepts Golden Duck Mayonnaise as a valid shipped item.

Essence-powered machines now drop leftover Essence when destroyed.

The Silver Redhorse fish is no longer edible

🌼 Animals no longer rarely eat immediately at 6 am instead of 10 am.

🌼 Skipping a story cutscene that uses player Health and Stamina will now cause them to deplete as intended.

🌼 Players can no longer obtain multiple legendary fish in a day by swimming through Fish Schools with the School Crasher perk.

Animals no longer get stuck inside collisions.

✨ QOL

Festival Quests no longer appear as read by default in the Quest UI in Year 2 and beyond.

🎨 Art & Visuals

Adjusted Enchantern’s visuals when the “Out of Juice” perk is activated.

Fixed alignment in Lava Cave decor items: Diamond and Gold Rock.

🌼 The Mistmare now correctly updates its appearance to match the chosen animal’s cosmetics.

The transition into the Large Greenhouses is now aligned with the door.

A small visual error in the Pink Deluxe Icebox item icon has been fixed.

The boarded-up Mines Entry doorway now appears correctly.

Animal shadows now appear correctly.

🌼 Snowy footprints no longer appear inside the Greenhouses in Winter.

🌼 The player’s house now displays properly in Fall.

Corrected eyeshadow color on two of Juniper’s portraits.

💛 NPCs

🌼 Misc. dialogue fixes.

🌼Players can no longer give NPCs an extra birthday gift by gifting them past midnight the day before their birthday.

🖥️ UI

🌼 The Fishing Tutorial no longer triggers twice if the player acquires multiple Fishing Rods at once.

🌼 Crown Requests no longer show the number of already shipped items in the UI before the request is accepted.

An NPC the player dates on Saturday will no longer appear in the Calendar “Date Available” preview on Sunday.

❌ Crash Fixes

🌼 Multiple sound effects playing at once, ex. multiple sprinklers going off, no longer crashes the game.

🌼In rare cases, animals finishing grazing will no longer crash the game.

Thank you as always for your feedback, and we hope you enjoy these QoL improvements! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information on our roadmap and plans for our next major update.