Patch 0.0.3.11 - The Advertisement Efficacy Patch

To ensure Commanders are making deliberate choices, several critical actions now require a "click and hold" to confirm. This applies to Renovation, Docking, and Purchases. Dynamic Starts: Every manager now begins their career with a bustling Hotel! You will start with 4 guests pre-booked to your docks and a completely full river of 12 available guests. These pre-booked guests will dock automatically at the start of Shift 2, but you have the entire first shift to override these bookings with more desirable guests from orbit.



The Art of Attraction

Home System: The local Faction or Guild gets a large number of "attraction tokens," making them the most common sight in orbit.



Factions adjacent to your current location get a moderate number of tokens. Opposite Systems: The Faction opposite your location (as defined by the Rule of 6) gets the fewest tokens, making them a rare, natural spawn.



Each advertisement campaign you run adds more tokens for that Faction or Guild to the pool, directly increasing their chances of appearing. Note: All active campaigns of a specific type lose 1 charge per day.



All active campaigns of a specific type lose 1 charge per day. Upgraded Campaigns: Investing in upgraded campaigns significantly multiplies their effectiveness, making your call across the galaxy much harder to ignore.



Predictable Power: The Result

Best Case Scenario: If you are in a Deep system and run six fully upgraded campaigns for The Deep, you can stack the odds to as high as an 80% chance of the next guest being from The Deep.



Advertisement Cost: The Price of a Sure Thing

Cost by Column: The river consists of 6 columns. The cost to book a guest is 6 Advertisement Actions on the far left (Column 0) and scales down to just 1 on the far right (Column 5).



Each matching Advertisement Campaign you have active reduces a guest's booking cost by 1. Upgrades do not provide an additional cost reduction. Example: A Deep guest in the far-left column costs 6 Advertisement Actions. If you have six active campaigns for The Deep, their cost is reduced by 6, making them completely free to book. This system rewards managers who specialize their advertising, allowing them to book desirable guests for a fraction of the cost. Ultimately, a prime location gives you a strong head start, but a powerful ad campaign ensures your message reaches the guests you want, no matter where you are in the galaxy.



2. Dynamic Start: Your First Shift

You now start with 4 guests pre-booked directly to your docks.



directly to your docks. The river is completely full with 12 available guests.



