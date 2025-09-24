[Version number - Ea0_0.71.158018]

Thanks for keep sharing your feedback in the different platforms (Steam, Amplifiers, Discord, etc.). We are taking notes and talking to the team every day about your concerns to see what can be done in the following updates 🌠

Tahuks

Fixed a crash when using Esoteric Delegation faction ability in specific cases. Thank you blueyedjay1 for the bug report.

Necrophages

Fixed an issue where units could not be specialised without knowing why. Thanks Bowfyre for the message on Discord.

Tutorial

Fixed an issue where the tutorial would lead to a softlock in very specific cases around the technology tree part of the tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial prompts would stop appearing after reaching the assimilation step in the tutorial scenario. Shoutout to Dinenae for the report.



Quests:

Fixed an issue with a curiosity quest " Whose Forefathers" offering no rewards or objectives.

General Improvements:

Hide Loyalty content in the Main menu as they don't unlock anything yet

Ensured some specific rewards in quests and events are not duplicated (for example the "Triggers a Battle")

Bugfixing

Fixed an issue with a curiosity quest offers no objective or rewards.

Fixed an issue showing "UIMapper not found" when rebinding inputs. Thank you Liquid Egg Product for the report.

Fixed an issue where the Event "Down Time" had no choices and led to a softlock. If you encountered this issue, you might need to load the save the turn before the event triggered. Cheers MyFireBow for the bugreport on Amplifiers.

Fixed an issue where tooltips were missing in quests and events rewards.

Fixed a technical issue when trying to display tooltips in notification information.

Fixed a technical issue when displaying previews of empire actions.

Fixed a technical error when quitting the game (but why on Saiadha would you quit the game?).

Fixed a technical issue when previewing an attack in battle.

Fixed a technical issue around Deeds in the Empire Screen.

Fixed a technical issue with burrow information synchronisation in specific cases. We might need to continue fixing other sources of this issue.

Added logs to better understand a technical issue when assessing a victory condition.