Tahuks
Fixed a crash when using Esoteric Delegation faction ability in specific cases. Thank you blueyedjay1 for the bug report.
Necrophages
Fixed an issue where units could not be specialised without knowing why. Thanks Bowfyre for the message on Discord.
Tutorial
Fixed an issue where the tutorial prompts would stop appearing after reaching the assimilation step in the tutorial scenario. Shoutout to Dinenae for the report.
Fixed an issue where the tutorial would lead to a softlock in very specific cases around the technology tree part of the tutorial.
Quests:
Fixed an issue with a curiosity quest " Whose Forefathers" offering no rewards or objectives.
General Improvements:
Ensured some specific rewards in quests and events are not duplicated (for example the "Triggers a Battle")
Hide Loyalty content in the Main menu as they don't unlock anything yet
Bugfixing
Fixed an issue with a curiosity quest offers no objective or rewards.
Fixed an issue showing "UIMapper not found" when rebinding inputs. Thank you Liquid Egg Product for the report.
Fixed an issue where the Event "Down Time" had no choices and led to a softlock. If you encountered this issue, you might need to load the save the turn before the event triggered. Cheers MyFireBow for the bugreport on Amplifiers.
Fixed an issue where tooltips were missing in quests and events rewards.
Fixed a technical issue when trying to display tooltips in notification information.
Fixed a technical issue when displaying previews of empire actions.
Fixed a technical error when quitting the game (but why on Saiadha would you quit the game?).
Fixed a technical issue when previewing an attack in battle.
Fixed a technical issue around Deeds in the Empire Screen.
Fixed a technical issue with burrow information synchronisation in specific cases. We might need to continue fixing other sources of this issue.
Added logs to better understand a technical issue when assessing a victory condition.
Added logs to better understand a technical issue when AI tries to use army it shouldn't use
