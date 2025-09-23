Hello Divers!
We’re so excited to share more about the first major update for Starlight Re:Volver Early Access, dubbed “Re:Work”. We launched in Early Access to learn and grow with our community, much like online games that inspired us. While this strategy is not without its tradeoffs, we believe Starlight Re:Volver will ultimately benefit from the thoughtful feedback and quick learning cycles that this approach offers.
We launched in Early Access with rough edges and Mixed reviews on Steam. During this “soft launch” period, we took feedback and concerns seriously and are including a swath of hotly requested and improved player experience changes in this update.
Here are the high level changes this update encompasses:
Greater player counts
With this latest update, we are confident to begin promoting our game more heavily (including a Discord Quest starting tomorrow), to push for higher concurrent player counts and lower matchmaking times.
Combat Re:Work
Through our Pre-Alpha testing and in EA, we tuned our game for our most hardcore and dedicated Divers. While that helped us test the limits of our systems, it also meant our combat and decisions felt clunky, restrictive, and punishing to new players. We have completely Re:Worked the combat experience:
Solo play is now a completely viable way to Dive, across all difficulties
Re:Fuel has been removed: play at your pace with more viable build options
RNG is a lesser factor for getting a peak build; an experienced player can now make any Dive work
Cooldowns decreased across the board, including Dashes
Enemy track & attack behavior tuned to be less overwhelming and scales to smaller group sizes
The most challenging version of Starlight Re:Volver will return in a future update as a unique game mode.
🆕‼️ Gamepad and Steam Deck support
We have progressed leaps and bounds on our gamepad support, which while not perfect, makes our game fully playable on gamepad for the first time. This is perfect timing with the recent Proton experimental update for Steam Deck, which enables support for Starlight Re:Volver.
Introducing World Conflict
With the Re:Work update, we are also unveiling the start of our overarching narrative arc for Starlight Re:Volver. The once stable balance between Nishi Island and So Mi has begun to DRIFT, and the new generation of Divers has risen to the occasion to reverse it. However, a mysterious faction seeks to let it spread… over the course of Early Access, the conflict will further unfold, culminating in the first member of this mysterious faction being revealed.
A more detailed breakdown of all the changes in this update is included at the bottom of this letter.
This was such a fun set of updates to work on, and as a dev team it’s our privilege to continue making Starlight Re:Volver into game that eventually fulfills its promise.
Thank you to all our early community members that helped make our update as good as it could be!
Until next time,
-Pahdo Dev Team
Starlight Re:Volver Re:Work Patch Notes [9/23/25]
Gameplay Changes
Main Menu
New opening sequence
Main menu screen and music has been updated
NIM
Narrative update (spoilers)
Tears in the fabric of reality are in NIM, Dive into So Mi to stop the Drift!
Drift Crystals are present in our Elite Encounters, smash them to collect Star Frags!
Fox has new, autumnal full body dekos at Counterweight
Added early supporter dekos to the inventories of players who’ve been with us before this update
Reduced the materials required for numerous items across the shops of NIM
So Mi
Characters
Drastically reduced cooldowns on characters across all powers
Gave passive Mana regen to all characters
Increased Mana costs of powers
Mana from Attacks reduced
Increased physical attack scaling for basic attacks
Player Count
Adjusted mob health, mob damage, and mob attack cadence based off of number of players in a Dive
Re:Fuel
Has been re:moved from the game 🪦 o7
Drift Crystals
Corrupted crystals are in So Mi, smash them for Star Fragments and to save the worlds
No Go
No Go now exchanges items for Sominite
No Go’s offerings can now include crafting materials
Revives
Players now spawn with bonus shields upon being revived
Crystal Plume
Removed starting Crystal Plumes from Dives
Healing Havens
If a healing fountain were to over heal you, it now increases your max health
Charms
Charm category bonuses have been grouped together
Strength = PhysAtk + Crit Damage
Mind = MagAtk + Mana
Health = Health + Shield
Fortune = Crit Chance + Dash Cooldown
New Charms have been implemented
New - Bravado - Strength Common - +40% Crit Damage, reduced by -1% each time you deal Damage. Resets each Area
New - Last Stand - Strength Legendary - Gain +10% Damage Amp, +5% Crit Chance, +5% Damage Reduction, and 1% Mana Regen. Quadruple these while below 25% Health
New - Apparition - Fortune Rare - Become Invulnerable and double your Backstab Damage for the first 10 seconds of each Area
New - Fight and Flight - Fortune Common - -50% Dash Cooldown for 3 seconds after taking Damage
New - Planted Feet - Fortune Rare - Lose a Dash Stock, but gain +25% Damage Amp and +25% Damage Reduction
New - Tortoise Becomes Hare - Fortune Rare - Gain +1 Dash Stock after 50 Power casts, and another after 100 Power casts
New - Hydra - Health Rare - Rapidly heal while under 25 Health
New - Stander of Business - Health Rare - +2 Flat Damage Reduction, tripled below 25% Health
New - Star Sailor - Mind Common - Every time you cast a Power, your next Power within 3 seconds deals +10% Damage, up to +30%
New - Twist of Fate - Mind Rare - Every 15 seconds, your next Power deals +50% damage. Three times per Area
New - Absent Academic - Mind Epic - +30 Magic Attack, but lose -2% Mana per second.
Cooldown category removed
Mana Charms slightly rebalanced
Chance of getting Rare and Epic Powers slightly increased for normal and hard Power rewards
Chance of getting Rare, Epic, and Legendary Charms increased in the later Areas for normal Charm rewards
Crooked Contract, Vital Spirit, and Healer of All Wounds now expire after 20 minutes
Vital Spirit heals: every 30 seconds → every 20 seconds
Kendamas
Level 3 → Level 4 Power upgrade: 50 Kendama Points
Level 4 → Level 5 Power upgrade: 90 Kendama Points
Enemies and Encounters
Enemy behavior refinement
Enemy movement in between attacks have been given additional behavior types
Mob counterplay windows have been improved across the board
Ranged enemies will attempt to path closer to the player at extreme distances
Armor color altered to be slightly more yellow to differentiate from the orange color of shielding
Trace Summoner spawns 3 Crystal Lancers at a time but has a much larger cooldown between summons
Knight of Pentacles AOE reduced, i-frames removed, health decreased
The Magician:
The Magician’s Damage slightly decreased
The Magician’s attack cooldown increased
The Magician’s & Page of Wands’ magic tether now shields The Magician
Imperial Magician:
Level footprint altered - 2 towers spawn on either side of the Imperial Magician
Magical tether from the towers now displays appropriately
Tower Health increased
Number of Page of Wands decreased
Towers no longer regenerate once destroyed
Tower shielding rate on the elite magician slightly increased
Maximum shield on the Imperial Magician decreased
Alcoves and large terrain added to provide defensive positions away from the enemy’s attacks
Elite Maze Encounter:
Reduced the number of Large AOE Mobs present
Scattered enemies about the hedge maze more
The Grand Golem
Updated defeat outro
Effy
Reduced hitstop and jitter on each attack
Increased damage on charged attack
Dash is faster
All of Effy’s Attacks can be canceled into Powers or Dashes at any time
Attack 3 now stacks Relentless
Charged attack non-perfect version now has iframes
Extended iframes on perfect charged attack
Dash Attack now transitions sooner to her attack combo or to movement
High Striker
Perfect timing iframes extended to cover the lengthy hitstop of the power
Perfect timing Stun duration: 0.1s → 1s
Physical Attack Buff increased during the middle levels
Can’t Stop Me:
Now grants Invulnerability for 2 seconds after a successful parry
Get Pumped:
Damage Reduction balanced between all upgrade levels
Gives both % and Flat Damage Reduction. Values have been readjusted to be higher in %, lower in Flat to be less comprehensive against lower damage values and also better at dealing with higher damage values
Kira
Now has three dash stocks
Dash moves slightly further
Dash Attack should be slightly more consistent to activate
Buffed: Raspberry, Blueberry, Summer Rain, Never Look Back, Queen’s Gambit, Heartseeker
Tell Me
Telegraph properly matches projectile width
No longer fizzles on colliding with terrain
Queen’s Gambit
Now has iframes over the brief 0.66 second windup
Now has 50% Damage Reduction while firing
Howling Crescendo
Can now be canceled at any time with Dash
Can no longer be flinched out of casting
Tell Me, Summer Rain, Raspberry, and Blueberry now proc charms like Celestial Intervention or Bygone Ordnance sooner after casting the Power
Ren
Buster Stocks have a 4 second cooldown, unaffected by the global CDR
SD Sentinel
Details view now specifies that the Sentinel also gives a flat Attack buff of 10
Now active immediately upon spawn rather than waiting for the spawn animation to finish
SD Saint
Now active immediately upon spawn rather than waiting for the spawn animation to finish
SD Sinner
Now attacks slightly sooner after spawning
Unbreakable
Input no longer needs to be held to keep the shield up
Dragon Buster
Damage Amp per second increased at all levels
Vivi
Basic Attack explosion hitboxes increased slightly
Dash is faster
Jellyboxing, Glutinous Maximus, and The Power of Gelship now state in their descriptions that they increase the Damage of Vivi’s Attacks
Glutinous Maximus
Damage per Jelly Stack: 0.1 → 0.2
Damage per Jelly Stack now exposed in details view
Input scheme changed to have movement controlled by movement inputs rather than cursor
Now automatically bounces, consuming stacks, rather than requiring another input to bounce
The Power of Gelship
Damage per Jelly Stack: 0.25 → 0.5
Damage per Jelly Stack now exposed in details view
Cation Wave: Now deals Physical Damage and scales off Physical Attack
Anion Wave: Now deals Physical Damage and scales off Physical Attack
Audio
Social Mix updates - if you’re playing in a call with friends, give this setting a try
Sacred Sky mobs got a sonic makeover
Projectiles and AoEs are more prominent in the mix when within your proximity
New Golem Boss outro music stinger
UI
Damage Kickers
Updated our Damage Kickers with new visuals
Damage Kickers cummulate recent damage dealt
Social Actions
Social invites now sort near chat, require hold-to-action-on to prevent accidental inputs
Social screen shows more info about who is in your party/who has pending invites
Small Quality of Life changes
Added area number to Chimei’s shop
Added NPC names to shops
Remove base menu for the Gear tab within the Game Menu - slots are selected by default
Per-Thread cursors
Hide cursor when using gamepad
Add labels to the portal rewards
Currency display is always visible
Added the Queen of Swords silhouette to the Fia’s Mirror progress bar
Misc
Updated loot pickups
Bug Fixes
Gamepad - still WIP! Report any bugs/’feels bads’ in the Discord
Fixed numerous issues with navigating various menus across the game with gamepad
Fixed an issue where players could cast powers when attempting to interact with right bumper on Lock on Mode
Can now accept party invites on gamepad
Gamepad iconography updated across all menus
Added setting for lock-on perspective - relative to player or relative to enemy
Improved Aim Assist
Improved behaviors of various powers to “feel better” on gamepad
NIM
Matchmaking
Fixed bugs that would lead to bad matchmaking states
Fixed a bug where user’s steam display name wasn’t properly being shown
Shops
Fixed a bug where players can craft dekos they’ve already owned
Fishing
Trailer Fish can now be caught 🥳
Fixed a bug where Waku Waku lure / rod were not yielding the right benefits
So Mi
Characters
Effy
Majority of cases where charged attack was firing unintentionally should be removed
Ren
Hana’s Melody should no longer be able to be moved around
Encounters
Fixed an issue where tethers were not visible between the Imperial Magician and his towers
UI
Fix items having overlap labels for amount owned and item type
The Queen now shows on the Area progress bar when in Fia’s Mirror
No longer can players craft multiple copies of accessories
Fixed an issue when typing A or D in the bug reporter
Changed files in this update