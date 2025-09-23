 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20098299 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The enemy AI has been greatly improved and will now be much more challenging, their attack animations have also been changed.

You can no longer attack while sprinting to dissuade constantly sprinting during combat

There are now deer to hunt in the wilds! Deer will grant you lumen and if you skin them, you will gain meat, leather, and antlers which can be used in crafting (later in the game) or sold.

The ability to hire workers has been restored

Upon leveling, you now have your skills cut in half, effectively keeping you at the same power level.

There is now a broken dock when you first land at Stoneshade village. To repair the dock you need to interact with some of the games mechanics which should better prepare you for the wilds.

Your day counter in the wilds now properly resets when you leave

The trees/stones on the player base and in Stoneshade now are closer to your players level

The number of random daily events/spawns/points of interest has been doubled on all of the wild islands.

+ Bug fixes and more.





