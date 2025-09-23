We noticed that many players were experiencing issues with vehicles getting stuck, which made it impossible to complete contracts. This bug has now been fixed: if a truck gets stuck, it will automatically be removed after a short time, and the contract will be counted as completed.

We also fixed a bug with money rewards on game load — previously, players could receive money repeatedly by reloading, effectively bypassing the rules. This is no longer possible, and the game’s economy is now fair.

We are continuing to work on a larger update that will bring new features and improvements.