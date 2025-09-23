 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20098262 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We noticed that many players were experiencing issues with vehicles getting stuck, which made it impossible to complete contracts. This bug has now been fixed: if a truck gets stuck, it will automatically be removed after a short time, and the contract will be counted as completed.

We also fixed a bug with money rewards on game load — previously, players could receive money repeatedly by reloading, effectively bypassing the rules. This is no longer possible, and the game’s economy is now fair.

We are continuing to work on a larger update that will bring new features and improvements.

Changed files in this update

