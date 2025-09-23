Enjoying Co-op? Got some quick changes relating to that.



Also, this game is now Steam Remote Play Together compatible! There'll probably be a decent amount of input lag (promise it's not there during local co-op), but it's a very quick and convenient way to try out co-op with other people!



////FIXES////////////////////////////////////

- SFX spam from throwing Player 2 as Acro will no longer happen

- Added in minor unit collision between players