 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20098228 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Enjoying Co-op? Got some quick changes relating to that.

Also, this game is now Steam Remote Play Together compatible! There'll probably be a decent amount of input lag (promise it's not there during local co-op), but it's a very quick and convenient way to try out co-op with other people!

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- SFX spam from throwing Player 2 as Acro will no longer happen
- Added in minor unit collision between players

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link