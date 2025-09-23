Enjoying Co-op? Got some quick changes relating to that.
Also, this game is now Steam Remote Play Together compatible! There'll probably be a decent amount of input lag (promise it's not there during local co-op), but it's a very quick and convenient way to try out co-op with other people!
////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- SFX spam from throwing Player 2 as Acro will no longer happen
- Added in minor unit collision between players
Patch 1.1.1 Notes!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update