23 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed LLM crashing issues on systems without a GPU
  • Added hardware checks for GPU memory and legacy GPU detection to ensure compatibility and stability.
  • Added more transcriptions, now totaling 28*, covering all Steam-supported languages.

