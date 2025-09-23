We're still in the early stages of patch updates and fixes but I can definitely see things winding down from this point! More and more of the game has become well-tested as more players chime in with feedback and I think all of the major additions have been handled for now. So let's take a look at today's update:

Update Details

Version 1.0.6

Added center camera button for investigations - C by default on keyboard

Fixed bottom novel buttons being clickable while invisible

Tweaked timing for character animation timing

Added alternate answers to a puzzle the Prologue

Added marker objects to an investigation in the ending for clarity

Fixed a typo in Chapter 3 Trial 3

An important accessibility control is ensuring that players who can't use a mouse or joystick are able to see the environment while investigating, so I've now made a new button you can press which centers the camera behind Cross automatically! Accessibility is a high priority for me and I almost can't believe I didn't think of this option sooner. Thanks to suggestions in the Discord server, you can now play the game with just a keyboard thanks to the full menu nav support + camera options. The default key for this centering action is "C", but you can change it in the settings menu. On a controller, you can click the right stick to center the camera.

Besides the usual updates like fixing typos and adding in alternate puzzle answers to logical solutions, I also cleaned up Flocking's pointing animation a bit. In addition, I stopped the novel buttons from being pressable while they were invisible, which happens either during a script effect or pause in the dialogue. It's a small change but one that should improve the user experience since now you won't accidentally hit a novel button while you can't see it.

That's all for now, and do feel free to keep the suggestions coming! Stay tuned for the release of the Burden of Truth Soundtrack on October 8th, and thanks for playing!

- Matt