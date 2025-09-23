 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Ship of Heroes Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20098176 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue where the coal generator would get stuck if fed with any rock other than coal.
-Fixed an issue where the coal generator could get stuck when running out of fuel.
-Removed unnecessary conditions on the coal generator to make it easier to use.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3636441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link