-Fixed an issue where the coal generator would get stuck if fed with any rock other than coal.
-Fixed an issue where the coal generator could get stuck when running out of fuel.
-Removed unnecessary conditions on the coal generator to make it easier to use.
Patch notes - 23/09/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3636441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update