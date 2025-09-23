 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20098029
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed drown boxes on cave entrances
- Fixed paradise island not showing when purchased
- Research and Outpost drown boxes now always teleport the player
- Added more blood when killing a leviathon
- Collision fix on Portal world
- Fixed caustic toggle on Research entrance
- Sub look research now saving

