Hello everyone! Smaller update today.

I'm working on a larger update that should improve things regarding Player Collision,

but no details on that right now because I don't want to count my chickens before they hatch.

But for right now, here's a small tweak regarding M1 of the Main Story.

-Remade the Introduction video, it now includes a voice over and different format from the original.

-Fixed the Music for M1 playing before the Intro video finished playing.

As always, I'll continue to look closely at your input and requests for Harbinger. If you have any issues, feel free to reach out to me on my support email.



