- Added an FPS Limit setting in Graphics.
- Added an auto save interval setting in Gameplay.
Balance:
- Switched the required/available item amounts in the Building Select menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed large asteroids sometimes not being detected by Mining Drones.
- Fixed Science Labs not working even when a technology is selected.
- Fixed ladders sometimes teleporting you out of the ship.
- Fixed drones not being disassembled when disassembling a Mining Drone Bay.
- Fixed RMB not cancelling Disassembly Mode.
- TAB should no longer open the chat.
- Chat does not send empty messages.
- Fixed Eyedropper not cancelling Disassembly Mode.
- Fixed the colour of Magnetic Coils on belts.
- Fixed paint colour not being applied to Right Armour piece.
