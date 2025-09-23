 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20097966 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
  • Added an FPS Limit setting in Graphics.
  • Added an auto save interval setting in Gameplay.


Balance:
  • Switched the required/available item amounts in the Building Select menu.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed large asteroids sometimes not being detected by Mining Drones.
  • Fixed Science Labs not working even when a technology is selected.
  • Fixed ladders sometimes teleporting you out of the ship.
  • Fixed drones not being disassembled when disassembling a Mining Drone Bay.
  • Fixed RMB not cancelling Disassembly Mode.
  • TAB should no longer open the chat.
  • Chat does not send empty messages.
  • Fixed Eyedropper not cancelling Disassembly Mode.
  • Fixed the colour of Magnetic Coils on belts.
  • Fixed paint colour not being applied to Right Armour piece.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3454241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link