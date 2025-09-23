Bugfixes and changes

You can now toggle the scanline animation that plays during gameplay to be a static image instead of animating.



Outerbound exits are now shown in the hub regardless if you completed the level or not, and have the "Missing Hightlighter" setting toggled on.



are now shown in the hub regardless if you completed the level or not, and have the "Missing Hightlighter" setting toggled on. On the extra levels scene, " Despair " now shows as completed when you complete it.



scene, " " now shows as completed when you complete it. While in the ending sequence , you can no longer cycle . (Unsure what caused this)



, you can no longer . (Unsure what caused this) I've also moved quite a lot of files around! The game should work sliiightly faster, but you shouldn't notice any difference.



The game's next update will...

Completely rework a certain level that doesn't have a hint, as I feel like it doesn't do a great job on what it tries to accomplish.



Hopefully add a simple rebinding system for keyboard/controller.



Endgame/Fullgame spoilers ahead!Thank you for all the feedback! I've made a small list of which I'll try to implement some of them into the game.