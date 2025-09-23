 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097899 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and changes

Endgame/Fullgame spoilers ahead!
  • You can now toggle the scanline animation that plays during gameplay to be a static image instead of animating.
  • Outerbound exits are now shown in the hub regardless if you completed the level or not, and have the "Missing Hightlighter" setting toggled on.
  • On the extra levels scene, "Despair" now shows as completed when you complete it.
  • While in the ending sequence, you can no longer cycle. (Unsure what caused this)
  • I've also moved quite a lot of files around! The game should work sliiightly faster, but you shouldn't notice any difference.


Thank you for all the feedback! I've made a small list of which I'll try to implement some of them into the game.

The game's next update will...

  • Completely rework a certain level that doesn't have a hint, as I feel like it doesn't do a great job on what it tries to accomplish.
  • Hopefully add a simple rebinding system for keyboard/controller.

Changed files in this update

