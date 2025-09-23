UPDATE 0.15.0

As mentioned in patch 0.14.4, a game breaking bug made us push some changes that were intended for this update, and will be listed in this patch as well.

These are not the only changes, so take a look even if you read the previous patch notes !



HEAVY WEAPON CRATE

A new type of crate has been added to the armory, containing new larger weapons.

When available (50% chance), the crate requires an access card (a second one after opening the room) and will always contain an empty weapon, that needs to be charged.



Currently, it can only contain the rifle, but you can expect more to come in the future, that will randomly rotate inside the crate in each game.



The rifle spawn can be disabled within session settings.



NEW WEAPON - RIFLE

Welcome the rifle, a new weapon that exclusively drops in the new armory crate.

This weapon has a strong fire power, but cannot be hidden in your bag and always spawn empty !



If you witnessed the weapons from illegitimate means before this update, be aware that it was an unfinished version and it has received both visual and balance changes since then.





WEAPONS REBALANCE

Some of this was mentioned in patch notes 0.14.4, but we are still adding it there to centralise the notes, and rephrased certain parts.

We reajusted most weapons to bring more opportunity for defense and escape. The goal is to leave more space for the social aspect, while still rewarding good execution of assassination plans under the right opportunities :



RANGED

- Readjusted health/stamina damage proportion on the revolver and pistol.

- Readjusted recoil behavior and recovery of the revolver and pistol, to make sustained long ranged shots harder to land.

- Increased accuracy of the first shot of the revolver and pistol.

- Reduced body damage and increased headshot damage and knockback of the Shorty. This should reduce the ease of oneshot, while still being possible with a good shot at the appropriate range.



MELEE

- Increased stamina cost of most melee weapons to further punish missed attacks and reward self control.

- Increased knockback of all melee attacks (except access card) to make escape out of a duel much easier.

- Reduced most frontal damage to promote and reward planned assassination.

- Knife : Reduced attack speed and increased the cast time of attacks, to make it more skillful. Reduced stun and increased knockback. This is still a deadly weapon but requires good execution and planning to confirm a kill.



The knife also got new animations !





BANNED CHEATERS AND REPORT BUTTON

We tested the ban system long enough to confirm it works properly, so we will start banning known cheaters from the game to hopefully make the game more enjoyable for everyone !

In this patch, we are permanently banning 240 cheaters from the game.



We cannot provide a proper anti-cheat, but we hope banning cheaters will deter most of them from trying and increase the average quality of your games.



If you witness a cheater, we highly encourage you to report them, using the “Report a player” button in the “Game” menu. This will redirect you to the proper channel in our Discord server, where you can create a ticket to report a player.

Make sure you provide evidence of what you claim, otherwise we won’t be able to do anything.



OTHER

Reverted summer changes on the fishes and dragon.



BUG FIXES

Fixed certain plants sticking out of the glass around the big rock in the lobby room.

Fixed various spelling mistakes in the new lobby panels.

Fixed the player list not always updating properly when another player joins.