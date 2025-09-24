 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20097812 Edited 24 September 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! First patch of a few coming your way. This one is just a few fixes. Here is what is fixed:

  • Added a little message that will pop up if you have the bad AMD driver and need to update your driver
  • Fix some bad geometry in level 3-5
  • Block the way behind you in 3-8
  • Fix lava bug with the Stone Sword
  • Reduce stuttering in 3-4
  • Add the perk description to the "new weapon unlocked" modal in the end level screen
  • Fixed a bad trigger in 3-6 that would cause enemies to not spawn if you went around it on accident
  • Fixed a bad trigger in 2-1 that could be missed
  • Fix an Out of Bounds in 1-4
  • Fix broken description for Fire Slug
  • Fix key jail being squeeze-throughable in 1-9


Thank you all for the feedback and bug reports! I didn't get to everything in this patch but am working hard to get a few more fixes and optimizations in the game in the coming days so stay tuned.
- Blargis

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2533602
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2533603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link