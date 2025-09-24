Added a little message that will pop up if you have the bad AMD driver and need to update your driver



Fix some bad geometry in level 3-5



Block the way behind you in 3-8



Fix lava bug with the Stone Sword



Reduce stuttering in 3-4



Add the perk description to the "new weapon unlocked" modal in the end level screen



Fixed a bad trigger in 3-6 that would cause enemies to not spawn if you went around it on accident



Fixed a bad trigger in 2-1 that could be missed



Fix an Out of Bounds in 1-4



Fix broken description for Fire Slug



Fix key jail being squeeze-throughable in 1-9



Hello! First patch of a few coming your way. This one is just a few fixes. Here is what is fixed:Thank you all for the feedback and bug reports! I didn't get to everything in this patch but am working hard to get a few more fixes and optimizations in the game in the coming days so stay tuned.- Blargis