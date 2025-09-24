- Added a little message that will pop up if you have the bad AMD driver and need to update your driver
- Fix some bad geometry in level 3-5
- Block the way behind you in 3-8
- Fix lava bug with the Stone Sword
- Reduce stuttering in 3-4
- Add the perk description to the "new weapon unlocked" modal in the end level screen
- Fixed a bad trigger in 3-6 that would cause enemies to not spawn if you went around it on accident
- Fixed a bad trigger in 2-1 that could be missed
- Fix an Out of Bounds in 1-4
- Fix broken description for Fire Slug
- Fix key jail being squeeze-throughable in 1-9
Thank you all for the feedback and bug reports! I didn't get to everything in this patch but am working hard to get a few more fixes and optimizations in the game in the coming days so stay tuned.
- Blargis
Changed files in this update