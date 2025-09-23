Hello Queens and Kings! 👑

🗺️ Maps

Forest and Snow maps have been completely reworked.

Some unnecessary objects were removed from the maps.

Improvements were made to post-processing and overall visual effects .

New map designs aim for faster and more fun runs.

🃏 Cards & Buffs

Certain underperforming or unused cards and buffs have been removed.

General balancing adjustments were made to improve strategic gameplay.

🏰 Towers

Some ineffective towers have been removed.

Brand-new towers have been added! 🎉

⚙️ Performance & Technical

Performance research was conducted, and several optimizations have been applied.

More performance updates will roll out gradually over time.

Minor AI movement issues were addressed with new navmesh adjustments.

🐞 Bug Fixes & General Improvements

Numerous bug fixes were implemented based on Early Access feedback.

The overall gameplay experience has been made smoother .

General cleanup was done in preparation for the project’s future stages.

📝 As always, your feedback is incredibly valuable to us! Let us know what you think about the new towers, maps, and balancing changes. 🚀