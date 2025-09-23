Hello Queens and Kings! 👑
🗺️ Maps
Forest and Snow maps have been completely reworked.
Some unnecessary objects were removed from the maps.
Improvements were made to post-processing and overall visual effects.
New map designs aim for faster and more fun runs.
🃏 Cards & Buffs
Certain underperforming or unused cards and buffs have been removed.
General balancing adjustments were made to improve strategic gameplay.
🏰 Towers
Some ineffective towers have been removed.
Brand-new towers have been added! 🎉
⚙️ Performance & Technical
Performance research was conducted, and several optimizations have been applied.
More performance updates will roll out gradually over time.
Minor AI movement issues were addressed with new navmesh adjustments.
🐞 Bug Fixes & General Improvements
Numerous bug fixes were implemented based on Early Access feedback.
The overall gameplay experience has been made smoother.
General cleanup was done in preparation for the project’s future stages.
📝 As always, your feedback is incredibly valuable to us! Let us know what you think about the new towers, maps, and balancing changes. 🚀
