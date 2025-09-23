Update, Version 20250923
Update notes via Steam Community
English
[Relationship]Added the entry for the general Dolovian people. (The entry is unlocked at the same time you unlock Mahala's entry.)
[Relationship]Added the entry for Charaton (It's currently locked. To be unlocked in future stories.)
[Safehouse]You can now disassemble Zhang Yin's computer after it went blue screen. The recycling skill will provide bonus scraps you can gain. You will always get a broken GPU. If Zhang Yin is nearby, he will not be pleased.
简体中文
【关系】加入了多洛维人的条目。（和玛哈拉的条目同时解锁。）
【关系】加入了查拉顿的条目。（目前无法解锁。将会在之后的剧情中解锁。）
【安全屋】现在，你可以在张银的电脑蓝屏后把那台电脑拆掉。拆卸人员的回收技能会提供额外的废铁数量奖励。你总是会获得一块坏掉的GPU。如果张银在附近，他会生气。
