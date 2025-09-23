We’ve been working on important fixes and tweaks for Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith and we're so grateful for your reviews and patience. Thanks to your feedback, we've ironed out the problems in the dungeon, the save system, and overall balancing issues.
Here are the hotfix notes:
Fixed dungeon and quest bugs
Fixed the save/load issues
Fixed some achievements not triggering
Improved dungeon rewards and overall balance
Increased the silver deposits
Reduced the repair costs and the durability loss
Implemented sound fixes
There's a myriad of small and big updates to come. We're also working on the autosave feature and the future roadmap!
Changed files in this update