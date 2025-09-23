We’ve been working on important fixes and tweaks for Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith and we're so grateful for your reviews and patience. Thanks to your feedback, we've ironed out the problems in the dungeon, the save system, and overall balancing issues.

Here are the hotfix notes:

Fixed dungeon and quest bugs

Fixed the save/load issues

Fixed some achievements not triggering

Improved dungeon rewards and overall balance

Increased the silver deposits

Reduced the repair costs and the durability loss

Implemented sound fixes

There's a myriad of small and big updates to come. We're also working on the autosave feature and the future roadmap!