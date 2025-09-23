 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097664 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve been working on important fixes and tweaks for Medieval Crafter: Blacksmith and we're so grateful for your reviews and patience. Thanks to your feedback, we've ironed out the problems in the dungeon, the save system, and overall balancing issues.

  • Here are the hotfix notes:

  • Fixed dungeon and quest bugs

  • Fixed the save/load issues

  • Fixed some achievements not triggering

  • Improved dungeon rewards and overall balance

  • Increased the silver deposits

  • Reduced the repair costs and the durability loss

  • Implemented sound fixes

There's a myriad of small and big updates to come. We're also working on the autosave feature and the future roadmap!

