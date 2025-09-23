This patch fixes a lot of issues with the battle mode. Fixes a bug that causes homeowner animation to not play or play the wrong animation. Fixes a bug with unpredictable attack mid and high that caused game to freeze. Fixed an issue when exiting battlemode that caused a soft lock. Fixes earrings to the right type in quick deals. Fixes the color of Dre's shirt in dialog mode. Changed pictures in new game attributes menu to let players know which elections do not work currently.