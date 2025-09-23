 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097644 Edited 23 September 2025 – 18:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is the first proper patch to the game.

- Added a way to return from load out
- Added core controls to options menu
- Added disabled story button
- Added version number to corer of menu
- Fixed Quit button on lose menu
- Started work on Core powers (still in progress)

If you encounter any issues, Join our discord and let me know! https://discord.gg/VGaCPy38ta

