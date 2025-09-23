 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097593 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Kamikadze drones now have smaller probability of moving through the walls...
- Resolution settings are working now;
- Simple loading screen have been added;
- Improvements in the open area of the game, more space in interiors, more accurate collisions, better assets;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3780561
