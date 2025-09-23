 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097531 Edited 23 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mushroom Eater will now visit you as a usual random Visitor, even on your first playthrough. Previously he'd come only on repeated playthroughs after reaching any non 'game over' ending
  • Second fix for the disappearing Visitors when attempting to save at night and reload said save. This time for sure
  • The Usual Suspects achievement should now properly unlock
  • Fixed the occasional softlock when attempting the save on quit. If you still encounter this issue -- let us know
  • Also, hopefully fixed the black screen that appeared after certain endings. Send us a bug report if it persists

