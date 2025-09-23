- Mushroom Eater will now visit you as a usual random Visitor, even on your first playthrough. Previously he'd come only on repeated playthroughs after reaching any non 'game over' ending
- Second fix for the disappearing Visitors when attempting to save at night and reload said save. This time for sure
- The Usual Suspects achievement should now properly unlock
- Fixed the occasional softlock when attempting the save on quit. If you still encounter this issue -- let us know
- Also, hopefully fixed the black screen that appeared after certain endings. Send us a bug report if it persists
Hotfix #5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update