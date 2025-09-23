We’re thrilled to share our Early Access plans for Lords & Legions, launching in just 1 hour at 8:00 PM CEST!”We’re committed to growing this game with the community, and here’s our focus:

Our Goal

During Early Access, we’ll expand features, fix issues, and add fresh content to keep the experience exciting and dynamic.

Expanding Game Modes

A full world map with shifting kingdoms, dynamic diplomacy, and evolving borders (inspired by classic strategy games, built in our unique style).

New modes where you play as a lone hero, battling endless waves of enemies. Fight, level up, and upgrade abilities to survive as long as possible.

Bug Fixes & Player Experience

As we’re in Early Access, bugs are expected. Our team will work tirelessly to identify, fix, and polish the game for the best possible player experience.

Continuous Content Updates

Both Campaign and Sandbox will receive frequent updates: