We’re thrilled to share our Early Access plans for Lords & Legions, launching in just 1 hour at 8:00 PM CEST!”We’re committed to growing this game with the community, and here’s our focus:
Our Goal
During Early Access, we’ll expand features, fix issues, and add fresh content to keep the experience exciting and dynamic.
Expanding Game Modes
A full world map with shifting kingdoms, dynamic diplomacy, and evolving borders (inspired by classic strategy games, built in our unique style).
New modes where you play as a lone hero, battling endless waves of enemies. Fight, level up, and upgrade abilities to survive as long as possible.
Bug Fixes & Player Experience
As we’re in Early Access, bugs are expected. Our team will work tirelessly to identify, fix, and polish the game for the best possible player experience.
Continuous Content Updates
Both Campaign and Sandbox will receive frequent updates:
Campaign mode: up gradable units, commendable armies (control units directly from your hero to outsmart enemies), and deeper strategic game play.
Sandbox mode: more freedom, variety, and tools for player-driven stories.
New heroes with unique abilities.
Additional unit types with specialized roles.
Expanded quests, dungeons, and rare items to unlock.
New battle maps to keep combat fresh and exciting.