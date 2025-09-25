Hey Scouts! Just a normal little patch today for you guys. In addition to bugfixes we've re-enabled lava rising and made a few improvements to rebindable controls.
Also it's been hilarious seeing all your posts on socials playing the new update!! Keep on dilly dallying!!!
PATCH NOTES
FEATURES
Re-enabled Lava rising in The Kiln. If it still doesn't work that's really embarrassing for us. But we put it on the beta branch and you guys didn't say it was broken so it'll be embarrassing for you too!!
SETTINGS
Added a "Jump to Grab Wall" option in General Settings that is on by default. Currently when you're midair you can press Jump to grab the wall in addition to the Climb button. Some players expressed not loving it so we're adding an option to disable it.
You can now rebind to the Enter, Caps Lock, and Backspace keys.
The Tab key is now properly bound to Stash Item and can be rebinded (rebound? idk).
LEGENDARY FIXES
The Basketball hoop will now count it as a bucket and play the corresponding effects even if you shoot an item that isn't a basketball.
MAJOR FIXES
The photobooth camera now turns off when you're not near the booth to save on performance.
Additionally, the finished photo will not show up on your screen if you're not in the booth when it develops.
Fixed an issue where the "RESTORE DEFAULTS" button in the Rebind Controls page did not persist controls changes after a game restart.
MINOR FIXES
Fixed an issue where debug code would be displayed instead of the input glyphs to tab in the Settings screen.
Bing Bong in the airport now properly prompts you to Ask.
Changed files in this update