23 September 2025 Build 20097455 Edited 23 September 2025 – 18:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Notes:

  • Greatly increased employee serve speed with each upgrade point spent
  • Adjusted skin and hair textures
  • Added subtle film grain for a slight retro feel
  • Removed storage update tooltip


Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug on load that caused male customers to play an incorrect walk animation
  • Fixed an issue causing the storage room to update more than necessary
  • Fixed a bug that caused items to remain on a checkout counter after serving
  • Fixed a bug on load that caused customers to queue outside the store

