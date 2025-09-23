- Greatly increased employee serve speed with each upgrade point spent
- Adjusted skin and hair textures
- Added subtle film grain for a slight retro feel
- Removed storage update tooltip
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug on load that caused male customers to play an incorrect walk animation
- Fixed an issue causing the storage room to update more than necessary
- Fixed a bug that caused items to remain on a checkout counter after serving
- Fixed a bug on load that caused customers to queue outside the store
