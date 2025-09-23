- Increased the volume of Shannon Mapes’ dialogue VO for better clarity.
- Updated the UI for Investigation Mode controls.
- Changed Investigation Mode keybind from TAB to I.
- Dialogue UI improvements:
- You can now use the arrow keys to select dialogue choices (compatible with mouse hover selections).
- Options no longer flash when disappearing.
- Updated animations for dialogue UI refreshing.
- Implemented Hughes’ VO when moving down stairs.
- Fixed collision issues with various environment assets.
- Implemented a live 3D background for the main menu.
V.0.9.1.0 Changelog
