23 September 2025 Build 20097414
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increased the volume of Shannon Mapes’ dialogue VO for better clarity.
  • Updated the UI for Investigation Mode controls.
  • Changed Investigation Mode keybind from TAB to I.
  • Dialogue UI improvements:
  • You can now use the arrow keys to select dialogue choices (compatible with mouse hover selections).
  • Options no longer flash when disappearing.
  • Updated animations for dialogue UI refreshing.
  • Implemented Hughes’ VO when moving down stairs.
  • Fixed collision issues with various environment assets.
  • Implemented a live 3D background for the main menu.

