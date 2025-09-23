Ominoflux is my ultimate take on a block puzzle game, and I’ve been refining it even after release — brutal, but insanely fun. This is my first post pulling back the curtain on development: how things came to be, and a few nuggets for curious eyes.

After countless hours of trial and error, I’ve realized what I truly want from this game… every block, every mechanic, every tweak has been a lesson in what I want this game to be — my ultimate vision for a block puzzle. I don’t plan on making a sequel; my philosophy is to pour everything into one “definitive” version and then move on. That said, I’m far from done — I’ll keep updating it until I feel it’s truly complete.

It hasn’t had the support I hoped for — friends and family urged me to move on, and very few players discovered it. That’s been tough, but it’s also fueled me to keep improving, learning, and building. Ominoflux may have flown under the radar, but it’s alive, evolving in quiet chaos.

I realized people usually want to hear success stories, not struggles. Some urge you to give up — not out of malice, but because they hope you’ll find safe ground quickly. But I never gave up on Ominoflux. Friends and family scoffed at my dreams — probably for good reason, but hey, I’m stubborn. I’ve poured myself into it — 535.9 hours of playtime so far, speedrunning and improving it.

I made the game I wanted to play — and the journey is far from over.

Scattered throughout the game are devnotes, and reflections from the journey of creating it. Here’s a glimpse — one piece of Ominoflux you’ll find in-game:

Unblessed by kin, bereft of flame,

'It is too hard,' they all proclaim.

One fleeting gaze, then none would stay,

Yet still I build it day by day.

Born of quiet solitude,

A realm the allies misconstrued.

With absent hands, they hid their due,

So hard to get a damn review.

Through ashen trials, grit refined,

A testament to will, resigned.

Ominoflux, my lone design,

Unpraised, unplayed, but wholly mine.