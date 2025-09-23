 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097344 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch changes the description of 'increased x' skills (like increased melee or increased fire) to 'x damage %' (melee damage +x%).
It should also add support to ultra-wide display resolutions (though it's a bit hard to test on my own).

