 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20097280 Edited 23 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
QuantumPulse 2A now includes a command-line interface for playing puzzles and running programs, running on MS-DOS 3.30 or newer (including Windows, Linux, and MacOS).

To use the command-line interface, run please see README.TXT to get started. You can use the command-line interface for editor integrations, automated testing, or retro-computing just for the fun of it!

I had a lot of fun porting the CLI to DOS, and have detailed the journey on my blog. Please check it out if you find that kind of thing interesting =).

Full patch notes:
  • Add command-line interface QP2ACLI.EXE that runs on MS-DOS and modern Windows
  • Add command-line interface CLI/QP2A.JS that can be run via Node.js or jSH on any operating system
  • Add README.TXT detailing the CLI, and MANUAL.TXT, an ASCII-text only version of the manual for use in your favorite terminal-based operating systems


If you’ve spent some time with QuantumPulse and want to leave a review, that would be really appreciated! Steam reviews are immensely valuable, as beyond certain thresholds Steam’s algorithms will show the game to more people, and they let players know what other players think of a game. And to me, beyond the business benefits, an honest review is great, it let’s me know what resonates with players and what doesn’t, and helps directs my future work. And, yes, I realize none of you asked for this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175192
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3175193
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3175195
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link