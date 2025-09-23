To use the command-line interface, run please see README.TXT to get started. You can use the command-line interface for editor integrations, automated testing, or retro-computing just for the fun of it!
I had a lot of fun porting the CLI to DOS, and have detailed the journey on my blog. Please check it out if you find that kind of thing interesting =).
Full patch notes:
- Add command-line interface QP2ACLI.EXE that runs on MS-DOS and modern Windows
- Add command-line interface CLI/QP2A.JS that can be run via Node.js or jSH on any operating system
- Add README.TXT detailing the CLI, and MANUAL.TXT, an ASCII-text only version of the manual for use in your favorite terminal-based operating systems
If you’ve spent some time with QuantumPulse and want to leave a review, that would be really appreciated! Steam reviews are immensely valuable, as beyond certain thresholds Steam’s algorithms will show the game to more people, and they let players know what other players think of a game. And to me, beyond the business benefits, an honest review is great, it let’s me know what resonates with players and what doesn’t, and helps directs my future work. And, yes, I realize none of you asked for this update.
Changed files in this update