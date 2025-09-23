v2.74 Release Notes

Fixed Bug where Abalon Arena Demo multiplayer games would not draw cards and fail to start after playing the tutorial or having a gained a level in the single player demo of Abalon. (Thanks James)

Fixed Bug preventing launch of Abalon on macOS versions 10.x and lower caused by a minimum requirements change in Xcode.

Balance: Krox now gains the Lunge ability at Summoner Upgrade II in addition to his extended gravity pull. This is so that Krox can attack and Knockback units standing on a surrounding diagonal space. Krox will still follow normal combo mechanics and not attack for gravity pulls of units that land on surrounding diagonal space. (Thanks coolsteel, Kaaz and Jear)

Balance: Units with the harpoon ability (Clik'Clik', Gladiator and Ninja) will now trigger combos on diagonal enemies pulled by the harpoon if there are ally units adjacent to them. (Thanks Kaaz and Jear)

Fixed Bug where Rogue's finishing shot ability could be blocked after attacking an enemy with a shield blocks the first arrow, allowing it to block twice. (Thanks Guest_174147)

Fixed Bug where a broken translation in the Japanese localization of the "Stitched with Love" encounter prevented completion of the event. (Thanks Andy Mickey)

Balance: Lowered the gold cost of Fire Orb (Firepower (1)) from 1200 to 800 so it's value is now correctly relative to the Arcana (1000 gold) which adds Spellpower (1) and Spellblock. This also changes it from a Tier 8 to Tier 7 item, making it a more common drop that can now be found in chests and from Elites. Had also considered keeping the price and increasing the ability to Firepower (2), but players felt the cost decrease was more gradual change. (Thanks to Golgoth for calling this out and help from Kaaz, 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3 and Rhubarb314) Fixed Bug where equipping the Metamorphic harness on a Summoner already transformed into an animal (such as via Savage Transformation or via Fortune Teller) could enable an infinite transformation loop by adding "Requires: Non-Morphed" to the Metamorphic Harness requirements. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where enemy summoner could use "madness" spell on an animal wearing a Metamorphic Harness. While under enemy control, enemy morphed into another unit. After returning to animal form, it became permanently under enemy control rather than returning to player control. Mind Control effects will now transfer to the morphed unit. When returning from morph, if a unit doesn't have the Mind Control effect, it will be automatically returned to the control of its original owner. (Thanks Rhubarb314) Fixed Bug where mind controlling a skeleton bro during the fight could result in gaining 3 loyal skeleton bros instead of 2 (though one of them will then betray you in the next battle). (Thanks Dieszy)

Fixed Bug where Patchels loses life when unequipping the Wolf Skin helmet by changing it from +0/+3 to Max Life +3. (Thanks Guest_287303)

Fixed Bug where where attempting to retreat after the first turn and accepting could improperly shift the camera.

Fixed Bug where the Hellhound puppy was being drawn face down, not returning to the deck after resting at camp, and potentially being removed from deck. (Thanks Guest_167424, Dobermann and Rhubarb314)



Thanks to everyone for the amazing feedback on the 2.70 major update and Animal Gear DLC! Here's the fourth round of fixes in response to your suggestions.