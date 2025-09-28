Hello everyone,

This update focuses on improving usability and control within the editor, introducing built-in variables with special behavior, a complete overhaul of the Layer UI for a more powerful workflow, and a series of quality-of-life changes. These improvements aim to make the editor more intuitive and flexible, while also addressing several issues introduced with the recent database update.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Card Engine discord server or the Community Hub.

Patch Notes

Variables

Added some built in variables with special behaviour:

{name} formats to the name of the card

{project} Formats to the name of the project

{deck} Formats to the card’s deck

{decknum} Formats to the card’s position in the deck (e.g., 4 for the 4th card)

Extended the height of the variables window to give more overview at once, especially now with built in variables showing at the top

If a user-made variable collides with any of these built-in ones, the user-made variable will take priority, and the built-in one will be ignored

Layer UI overhaul

Reworked UI layout for a cleaner look that’s more in style with the rest of the app

Each layer will now show all objects placed in a list within the new layer interface. These can be clicked as a shortcut for selecting the objects, giving much better control and overview

Objects can be drag and dropped to other layers or objects to rearrange height-layering. (E.g. drag an icon image two objects down in order to get it behind a card frame image)

The layers themselves can also be drag and dropped to other layers to rearrange the layer hierarchy

Removed the Bring Forward and Bring Backward buttons from the Transform section of the editor layout. This action is now done exclusively through the new drag and drop hierarchical system

Removed the Move Up and Move Down buttons from the layer section of the editor layout. This too is now done exclusively through the new drag and drop hierarchical system

The layer component now stretches vertically in the UI to show as much info as possible

Changes

Increased text-box input area in the right-side panel of the editor

Added a deadzone to the drag and drop card collection system. This should prevent accidentally beginning and immediately ending a drag action when the intention was to just click a card to open it in the editor

Improved the algorithm for picking where to place layers in the hierarchy if an object gets applied on a template on a new layer that does not already exist on the cards that derives from the template

Moved the click-to-copy card ID from the top of the left-side panel in the editor to the top center of the application window, next to the card name. The text can still be clicked to copy it to the OS clipboard for use in CSV.

(E.g. “New Card (id:123123123)”)

Fixes