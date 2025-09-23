 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20097124 Edited 23 September 2025 – 17:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minimap Added: You can now navigate your shop more easily with the newly added minimap.

Growing System Completed: The long-awaited weed growing system is finally here!

Grow & Sell Your Own Weed: From now on, you can plant, grow, and sell your own weed to customers.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3670921
  • Loading history…
