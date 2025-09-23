Minimap Added: You can now navigate your shop more easily with the newly added minimap.
Growing System Completed: The long-awaited weed growing system is finally here!
Grow & Sell Your Own Weed: From now on, you can plant, grow, and sell your own weed to customers.
Update Highlights
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update