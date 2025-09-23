- Player maximum health increased from 25 to 30.
- Player radiation absorption increased from 0.2 to 0.25.
- Fixed a rare issue where shovels would sometimes not deal damage.
- Game is now saved every time player exits to main menu (Collected ores are not saved to avoid unneeded behaviour).
I'm currently looking towards adding custom key bindings, hopefully this should address the issue with Steam Deck.
Small fixes & balance changes
Update notes via Steam Community
- Player maximum health increased from 25 to 30.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update