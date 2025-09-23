 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20097058 Edited 23 September 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Player maximum health increased from 25 to 30.
- Player radiation absorption increased from 0.2 to 0.25.
- Fixed a rare issue where shovels would sometimes not deal damage.
- Game is now saved every time player exits to main menu (Collected ores are not saved to avoid unneeded behaviour).

I'm currently looking towards adding custom key bindings, hopefully this should address the issue with Steam Deck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3869631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link