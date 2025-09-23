ARENA

BONEGULCH - A rocky sand-covered chasm where life struggles to find even a hint of water instead quenched only by the blood of others. This will be the games largest Arena and I left some clues to the last arena as well.



OPTIONS

INVERT CAMERA Y-AXIS - Had a couple people request an option to invert the Y camera, apologies for the delay but it should be functional and accessible through the Settings Menu -> Gameplay



BUG FIXES

IMPACT EFFECTS - Fixed impact effects not occurring since the steggo fix